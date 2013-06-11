Could Genital Herpes Become Obsolete?

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2013 --Viradux Research, LTD announced today that it has expanded distribution of Viradux-AU (TM) and Viradux-ColdSore (TM) as the only effective anti-herpetic treatments currently available to consumers based on type-III epidermal transportation compounds.



Viradux-AU anti-herpetic cream and Viraudx-ColdSore lip balm has been shown to speed healing of existing herpetic lesions and prevent the reoccurrence of future outbreaks associated with moderate-to-severe Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV1 and HSV2) infection.



The decision to expand the distribution footprint was based on overwhelming response by the treatment community. Prior to June, shipments were restricted to select US states and certain EU nations. Going forward, the company plans to ship world-wide where not restricted by local governments.



In a statement posted to the Viradux Facebook page, PR Manager Robert Hastings noted; "We have been receiving an avalanche of communications from various sources... e-mail, phone, and of course social media. The message was consistent, when will Viradux products be shipped to my area?"



The posting went on to read; "While our original strategy was based on a more gradual expansion, we feel a certain responsibility to accelerate this plan. We have a very modest advertising effort. The response is primarily being driven by word of mouth. There are perhaps thousands of reports on the internet from people who have described remarkable results from using these products. Others have read these postings and then find out we cannot ship to them, and then let us know how disappointed they are. This will no longer be the case."



Viradux has presented preliminary results indicating that significant improvement (in the form of lesion reduction, and reduction of recurring outbreaks) occurred in roughly 84.7% of participants. This was based on a 2012 study involving a double-blind, placebo-controlled dose escalation clinical trial enrolling approximately 150. Volunteers were selected with moderate-to-severe HSV-1 and HSV-2 infections who were otherwise healthy. The study was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Viradux active components (type-III) and their ability to stimulate the immune system, as well as determine the impact of the compound upon viral shedding, which is considered to be a marker of disease recurrence and transmission. Formal publication of the study is pending.



Viradux Research, LTD

In 2005, A clinical research team at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in cooperation with the virology department of Sydney College made several important discoveries in the field of genomics, cell biology and protein chemistry. These discoveries led to several breakthoughs in the treatment of HSV infection. The decision was made in 2011 to produce and distribute an effective, safe and natural treatment for herpetic viral infections. This product would become Viradux-AU. Further information regarding research results, product information, and viral epidemiology can be found at the company's websites: http://www.viradux.com and http://www.viradux-coldsore.com.