Counsel Cast Podcast Reaches a Milestone of 10,000 Downloads

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2022 --The Counsel Cast podcast, a podcast focusing on actionable marketing expert advice for law firms, announced that the podcast has been downloaded over 10,000 times since it was picked up by Legal Talk Network.



"I'm so excited about our show with Karin," said Laurence Colletti, Executive Producer of Legal Talk Network. "Every week she makes the complexities of marketing easy to understand. If you're a lawyer trying to build your book of business, her podcast is a must listen!"



The Counsel Cast podcast is hosted by Karin Conroy, the founder of Conroy Creative Counsel. The podcast brings industry experts together for quick, impactful conversations focusing on answering one question. Popular episodes have included guests Kimberly Bennett, which asked the question "How can law firms scale with subscription services?", Michelle King which asked the question "How do you measure PR?", and Laura Hartnett which asked the question "What is legal design thinking?".



Legal Talk Network features podcasts with hosts from many well-known organizations and brands in the legal sphere, including the American Bar Association, ABA Journal, the Florida Bar, the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and more. Notable guests have included Marcia Clark (one of the OJ Simpson prosecutors), Erin Brockovich, Dean Strang (Making a Murderer) and general counsels from major cases and corporations.



"I am so delighted that our audience is enjoying the podcast!," said Conroy. "It has been a great pleasure to interview such wonderful guests that cover fascinating topics and I am excited for the opportunity to continue growing our listener base."



About the Counsel Cast podcast and Conroy Creative Counsel

