Counsel Cast Podcast Reaches Milestone of 100K Downloads

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2023 --Conroy Creative Counsel, a respected marketing agency with a focus on law firms, attorneys and legal organizations, announced its podcast, Counsel Cast has reached a milestone of over 100K downloads in the first year. The podcast has been syndicated by Legal Talk Network which has significantly increased the audience and reach.



Counsel Cast was created by Conroy Creative Counsel, a marketing agency designed to help law firms, attorneys and legal organizations improve their marketing techniques. The goal has always been to go beyond the same basic, boring marketing information you can find on other podcasts and blogs. From marketing for introverts and avoiding social media overwhelm, to how lawyers can handle failure and improve their growth mindset, Counsel Cast was designed to demystify legal marketing and help firms grow.



The podcast has generated weekly episodes that have a loyal following of listeners eager to leverage the expertise of the marketing experts featured on the show. In the first year the podcast hosted such notable guests as Jack Newton from Clio, Sarah Nay from Duct Tape Marketing, and Celeste Headlee known for her viral TED Talk.



"Counsel Cast is such a nice addition to our portfolio of legal podcasts because the show is helping lawyers run their firms thoughtfully and creatively. The Legal Talk Network team is glad to promote their content and we celebrate Conroy Creative Counsel's accomplishment in achieving 100K downloads," said Lisa Kirkman, Director of Partnerships at Legal Talk Network.



Looking forward to the coming year, Conroy has big plans for expanding the audience. Her agenda includes bringing in more incredible and impressive guests, and asking for audience input.



"It has been a thrill to create this show and provide this expertise to a receptive audience," said Conroy. "I regularly hear how the show provided insight from our audience which has been incredibly rewarding."



For more information about Conroy Creative Counsel, visit www.conroycreativecounsel.com.



About the Counsel Cast podcast and Conroy Creative Counsel

Counsel Cast is a podcast that is founded and hosted by Karin Conroy of Conroy Creative Counsel. Law school doesn't teach you how to run a business. Lawyers need creative representation – a Marketing Co-Counsel – they can trust to strategically market their firm online and position the firm for long-term growth. Counsel Cast brings industry experts together for quick, impactful conversations focusing on answering one question.



Conroy Creative Counsel was founded to apply marketing thought leadership directly to the legal industry. Marketing strategy is often the differentiating factor between thriving firms with steady growth and those that struggle with sustainability. As Marketing Co-Counsel, we help you set the right goals for your firm. Then we work with you to achieve them.