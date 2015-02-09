Country Crooner Bryan Kennedy Launches His First Novel Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --Dynamically capturing attention from stage, screen and page multi-talented artist Bryan Kennedy will soon release his latest novel. With the launch of "The Lost Dog (El Perro Perdido)" Kennedy will boost his already impressive line up of music and fiction credits. Providing audiences with a suspenseful romp through murderous intrigue, the new book will debut just in time for Valentine's Day.



Also the author of "Andy Wouldn't Let Me" and the holiday book "Charlie's Favorite Christmas" Kennedy goes heinous this time. Centered around Miami cop Jeremy Harlan, his wife Monica, and a decisive Detective Torentez, his newest story entails a merciless serial killer. Following a murderous psychopath who's ravaging the iconic Florida locale, the antagonist has traits all too familiar.



An actor at heart, Kennedy will soon branch out into film. Following the book release he will appear in "The Secret Handshake" starring Kevin Sorbo in May of this year. Additionally, his play "Toe Roaster" is slated to become a motion picture at the end of 2015. He will star in the acclaimed musical comedy's film adaptation.



About Bryan Kennedy

Bryan Kennedy is credited as a singer, songwriter, author, playwright, actor, keynote speaker and Spot Life Coach. Possibly best known for the three #1 Garth Brooks hits he penned, the Ole Miss football star has written numerous works. They include two plays, two animated cartoon scripts and two children books in addition to three books for adults. He has also written songs for artists like Rick Trevino, Deryl Dodd and Jerry Reed among others. His own albums include "Dis-Connected", "I'm so Jealous of Me", "Life.Love.Laugh" and "Made in the Shade".



