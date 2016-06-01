Country Singer and Songwriter, Nikki Shae Uses Crowdfunding Campaign to Kickstart Career

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Born in a small town in Canada just north of Toronto but now living in the music-centric city of Nashville, the beautiful and talented Nikki Shae is a singer-songwriter with an uncanny penchant for belting our Country music with a twist of Pop. She recently teamed up with a new management team before the launch of her EP titled "Let Me Love You" the goal of which is to get her music and voice heard – and loved – by as many people around the world as possible. In so doing, Shae has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in order to raise funds from her fans and supporters to ultimately kickstart her career.



"After releasing my EP last summer and receiving such positive feedback, I just had to launch an Indiegogo campaign," says Shae. "Our goal is to raise $20,000 for a full-fledged radio and marketing campaign, and in our first two weeks we've already been 40-percent funded – now the idea is to get the word out about the campaign through fans and supporters. Ultimately, I want people to hear my music and get to know me, and when we reach our goal, my incredible team can launch the campaign that will get my music heard on a much larger scale. Finally, I will be able to not only tour but reach the fans in a way I've never done before…and to me, it's all about the fans."



Very few singers have that special sound that sets them apart from the rest. Nikki Shae is one of those artists. She's got a sound so distinctively her own, combining subtle strength with her signature sweetness that you can only describe as the voice of an angel.



The money raised will go towards a radio and marketing campaign that is poised to get the singer more fans, more radio spins, more song downloads, more performances and, ultimately, more opportunities. This campaign, from Shae's perspective, is the difference between being an Indie artist forced to cut corners and finance projects on her own and becoming a major artist boasting the freedom to create and perform music full-time, on a mass-scale. "The success of this campaign will literally change my life – forever," adds Shae.



On Shae's Indiegogo campaign page, supporters will be granted unprecedented access to the budding superstar based on their level of commitment – from a $5 shout-out on social media to a $1,000 one-hour acoustic show that puts Shae right in the lucky supporter's living room for a private singing session (in the Nashville area).



"Music has always been my dream, my love, my heart…and it's become a big reality in so many ways over the years," concludes Shae. "But now…it's about to take a significant step and become my only reality!"



Nikki Shae's Indiegogo campaign can be seen at www.igg.me/at/nikkishae and more information about the artist herself can be obtained by visiting NikkiShae.com.



