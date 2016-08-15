County Appraisals Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Napa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --County Appraisals Inc., a Napa County appraisal firm specializing in providing appraisals for agricultural properties like vineyards, wineries and large estates, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency that specializes in serving North American small businesses.



In this new collaboration with BizIQ, County Appraisals Inc. will enhance its online presence and continue to build its customer base throughout the Napa Valley region. BizIQ utilizes a strategy that depends heavily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to better find companies like County Appraisals Inc. when performing local business searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ created a new website for the appraisal service, as well as a marketing campaign that features bimonthly blog posts and better overall communication between customers and company.



The new County Appraisals Inc. website prioritizes relevant, timely content related to the appraisal and real estate industry. All of the content is written by professional copywriters. The site also features a number of ways for customers to reach out to the company to learn more about property appraisals in Napa County.



"We have developed a reputation for outstanding appraisals in Napa County, and now with this new website we are going to be able to expand our footprint and our brand identity," said Mike Jordan, owner of County Appraisals Inc. "More people than ever before are using the Internet to find businesses and services they need, and thanks to the help provided to us by BizIQ, we are going to be able to connect with people who are in need of high-quality appraisals. We look forward to seeing where this takes our company."



About County Appraisals Inc.

Established in 2008, County Appraisals Inc. services clients throughout Napa County and beyond, assisting property owners and potential buyers.



