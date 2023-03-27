Couples on 3rder App Keep Hormones Beyond the Match-Sparked Florida's Dating Revolution

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --We're witnessing the dawn of a new era of dating in Florida - and at the center of it all is a couples dating app: 3rder. Since 2017, 3rder has been steadily carving out a unique space, in the dating world.



An app that helps couples keep their love hormones alive after Match, 3rder has attracted 200k organic users today. The 3rder team is bridging the gap between dating apps and couples therapy with technology that is both fun and evidence-based to help couples "fix" their relationships.



"More than 35% of Americans have met a romantic partner online, but the 130 million Americans in relationships have few options to help their love last," said Justin White, founder of 3rder. "Research shows that relationship satisfaction declines over time if it's not intentional. That's why 3rder helps couples be intentional in their love while navigating the dynamics of 'modern love' such as heterosexual, bisexual, queer or intercultural without feeling intimidated."



3rder is one of the few dating apps that allow users to choose "gay, straight or bisexual" regarding their orientation. The app has 10 options ranging from heterosexual to all-bisexual or object orientated. Over the years, it has been one of the very few platforms that offer dating convenience for gay and curious couples - one of the reasons users say its popularity has soared.



In fact, more than 50 percent of users (most between the ages of 24-37) identify as something other than heterosexual, and 35 percent are couples. From January 2022 to 2023, 3rder saw a 180 percent increase in monthly active users in Florida and a 202 percent increase in the number of users expressing desires related to ethically non-monogamous (ENM) relationships between 2021-2022. These days, few people date without mentioning 3rder: it's short for the adventurer, a nod to "alternative" preferences, or just a name thrown around for attention, and it's the app everyone uses (or they claim to).



If you're in the US, 3rder is available for download on iOS and Android.



About 3rder

3rder is a couples app whose mission is to make the world happier and healthier by fulfilling fun relationships. With exploratory sliding cards and community-supported couple ideas, the app helps couples cultivate understanding, appreciation, and novelty in their relationships. To learn more about 3rder, please visit www.3rder.com.