Coupon Site Corners the Market on Discounts for China's Top Online Stores

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --It's no secret that shopping online brings convenience to the doorsteps of consumers. Adding to that undeniable incentive, retailers are all too ready to offer free discounts via coupon sites. And while that provides a great advantage, the marketplace now sees a site called ChinaCouponCodes.com that specifically targets China's retailers. Influential retailers include Dealextreme, Dhgate.com and MiniintheBox as well as Aliexpress who's owner has recently set new standards for public financial gains.



Astonishingly Aliexpress' owner, the Alibaba Group, recently broke the stock exchange record for the largest initial public offering (IPO) at $25 billion. Taking their business to the masses in myriad ways the retailing giant now links arms with ChinaCouponCodes.com to bring both convenience and savings to consumers. The site now continually offers Aliexpress coupons on multiple items.



Taking their structure from sites like Retail Me Not, ChinaCouponCodes.com gives consumers an opportunity to save on everything from electronics to wedding dresses. Suffice it to say, the site is a shortcut to valuable savings on just about anything a consumer would need. Simone Santos Pereira, CEO of China Coupon Codes said of the significant savings they offer, "Wholesale stores in China bring their special promotions to a wider customer base by way of our site. And we're more than happy to pass those discounts on. It's a privilege to offer discount coupons for large retailers like Aliexpress and FocalPrice and Milanoo. Our list for partnering retailers grows by the day."



About China Coupon Codes

China Coupon Codes is an online outlet that provides discount coupon codes for some of China's premier stores. The site offers coupon codes for stores like Aliexpress, LightInTheBox, Dhgate.com, FocalPrice, DinoDirect, Milanoo, MinintheBox.com, and Price Angels among numerous others.



