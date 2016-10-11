Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --According to a UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper ™ Study conducted 2015," consumers are shopping more with their smartphones and demanding a more seamless experience between virtual and physical stores." "Believe it or not, 50% of all purchases made by the respondents were made online in the beginning of 2016. In as much as shoppers are skillful in using technology, they tend to be tech-savvy shoppers and gathering bargains over multiple channels while shopping on their mobile devices.



As a result of this shift in the use of eCommerce and social media influence on purchasing power, CouponToPay has seen an influx in purchasing through the social media sites, up by 34%.



What is also available is the online access to store inventory coupon sales. Customers are able to use their app to identify the coupon that is not only redeemable on the app but also in the brick & mortal marketplace. This places the controls in the hands of the customer. This is nothing more than "cost, control and convenience;" that is an online transaction with an in store presence.



These are definitely exciting, challenging and innovative times for retailers. Since the industry for shoppers are moving so fast, CouponToPay is a group of entrepreneurs with a vision of hope to change the way online shopping presently exist.



Along with the new released coupon apps, Prasad Sura, Data Architectural Designer, has ventured into a new approach to bringing coupon deals and online shopping into 2017, with top notch affordable apps to reach online businesses, locally and globally. Shoppers will now be able to take full advantage of the sale events happening around yearly holiday seasons especially Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine's Day.



With years of research and design, CouponToPay's new initiative began one year ago with high tech operations through their highly qualified developers, engineers and online technical support team. Therefore the apps designed by the engineers at CouponToPay are the best.