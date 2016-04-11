Courtyard Grill & Bar Sponsors Champion 60th Anniversary Celebration

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --The Courtyard is a "Top-Tier" eating and drinking establishment with caring service and a friendly staff. It is located on the southeast corner of the beautiful historic downtown in Clinton, Missouri. Owners - Ray, Mikaela, Calvin and Raymonde opened their restaurant in March 2013 and after 3 years in business continue to take great pride in serving the some of the best food in town!



"Their goal of pleasing customers is obvious from the moment you walk through the door of this charming establishment", stated Karl Dedolph, Co-Chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Celebration. "You are greeted with a smile and a true desire to make your dining experience delightful, relaxing and enjoyable. The restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere and gives you a sense of… where everybody knows your name."



Courtyard Grill & Bar features Ribeye and KC Strip Steaks to order, plus on Saturday nights they offer mouthwatering Prime Rib. You can also choose from a large selection of appetizers, homemade soups, salads, catfish, shrimp, pasta dishes and the "BEST burgers in town". They are also known for their daily drink specials, cold beer, and full service bar, plus their menu is also available for take-out orders. The Courtyard Grill and Bar is located at 100 W. Jefferson Street, Clinton MO. 660-885-3060 / Open Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/Courtyard-Grill-Bar-641127962569373/



