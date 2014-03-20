Coury Invited as Panelist for Osborne Head & Neck Institute Vocal Masterclass

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2014 --International voice expert and teacher, David Coury has been invited by Reena Gupta, MD, Director of the Division of Voice and Laryngology at the Osborne Head & Neck Institute to serve as a featured panelist at the Vocal Masterclass. The Vocal Masterclass will be held at Pepperdine University on March 29, 2014 from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm.



Coury will bring his expertise and experience in working with leading professionals in the entertainment and corporate industries and his unique teaching style to this exceptional event. Coury has transformed leading professionals across industries. The voices of Verizon, Deloitte, E!, NatGeo, Howard Fine Acting Studio LA/Australia, Leona Lewis, Billy Bush, Carla Gugino, Billy Ray Cyrus, Austin Butler and Ariel Winter.



Music Connection calls Coury’s method “Coury hovers just a few feet away from the artist, alternately praising, revising, challenging, collaborating and ultimately inspiring them in a way that makes each a more effective communicator, a more substantial artist, and a more compelling live performer.”



The Vocal Masterclass is a Symposium for the professional voice user. Vocal Masterclass will give participants instruction on how to maintain, protect and polish their voices. Experts in the fields of voice medicine, voice therapy and voice coaching will be speaking on a variety of subjects pertaining to voice health and use. Guests will experience hands on course work along with instructional guidance. During a hands-on session the voice experts will coach and support artists showing first hand immediate improvements in vocal quality. There will be small group sessions along with larger informational sessions followed by a networking reception. The event is open to the public.



For more information or to purchase tickets visit http://www.voicedoctorla.com/vocalmasterclass/.



