COVID-19 and Fertility Clinic Sperm Count

A study published in JAMA documented semen analysis parameters before and after the COVID-19 vaccine. Men ages 18-50, provided sperm samples before vaccination, then about 70 days after the second dose. Of the 45 volunteers who bravely ejaculated twice in the name of science, 21 received the Pfizer vaccine and 24 received Moderna.



After the second vaccine dose, the median sperm concentration, total motile count, semen volume, and sperm motility all significantly increased. Furthermore, of 8 men who had low sperm counts in their first sample, 7 had concentrations improved to the normal range after the vaccinations.



As a fertility clinic in Vancouver, the findings were enlightening. Does it look like the vaccine actually improved sperm counts? Probably not, and the authors were smart to point that out. To be transparent, the data documented that there were some men in the study whose concentrations did decrease somewhat. The authors state that "the magnitude of change is within normal individual variation and may be influenced by regression to the mean."



The moderation in their conclusion is admirable. If there was any other intervention (think vitamins, supplements, etc.) that led to a statistical improvement in sperm counts people would be quick to declare a miracle cure. Likewise, if the opposite were true and the numbers went in the wrong direction, critics would be quick to condemn the vaccine.



To reiterate from a previous article, the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in the context of fertility and pregnancy has been endorsed repeatedly by the World Health Organization and all of the important professional societies (SGOC, CFAS, ASRM, ACOG, and ESHRE). However, it is always nice to have logic and reason supported by data, and a new study published in Fertility & Sterility Reports does just that.



