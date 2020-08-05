Amsterdam, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2020 --In facing the global pandemic crisis and to help protect yourself from COVID-19, compassionate Holy Master Ziguang Shang Shi will hold a special event in Upstate New York to disclose a secret ancient practice named "Inner Fire", to qualified participants.



This unique and powerful practice is part of the "Guang Huan Mi Zong Great Perfection Esoteric Dharma," which is a super scientific methodology that can upgrade a person's immune system to develop resistance against the virus.



In addition, it can significantly improve gene quality and provide fast-healing effects on various chronic diseases.



Anyone who is interested can register now.



Beginner's 5-Day Class

On every 6th and 16th of each month