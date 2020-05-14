Summit, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2020 --From grocery store employees to delivery drivers, undocumented immigrants are on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus. Unfortunately, they don't have easy access to healthcare services. Eleven-million undocumented workers in the United States live and work among the general population with difficult access to medical care. Threatened with the constant fear of being deported, and the inability to obtain insurance or social benefits, US immigrants go unseen by doctors. In today's health climate, that's an unthinkable self-medicating crisis of its own that a new app called Immi Care may help solve. Via a call or video chat, the free app helps connect undocumented workers to board-certified, licensed doctors for as little as $25. Welcome to the digital age at its most compassionate.



Percy Calderon, the CEO of Immigrant Care, Inc., said of the app's humane approach, "There are no forms to fill out and no record of the calls on file so immigrants shouldn't be afraid to talk to our doctors to get the help they need. Not only do doctors give of their time and set their prices affordably, but they also speak Spanish to minimize mistakes. Then, if a physical visit is needed, our specialists will work with the patient to find available local services that can help. We're not available in all states yet but, with support, we'll get there." Concerning the payment with cash, he added "We want make the service payable with prepaid cards from partners already available in stores."



Immi Care is lead by a private community whereby none of the members are paid for their contribution. Especially sensitive to the needs of immigrants, due to their own experiences globally, the group endeavors to bring Immi Care to the masses via GoFundMe. To this point, the mobile application's development has been paid for by its founders.



The next push for Immi Care is to find doctors who are willing to give a special low-cost rate for their services to immigrants in their communities; thirty to forty percent of the cases will need a face-to-face consultation. They may also require a transfer to charities or consulates for additional help via Immi Care's curated database.



Calderon adds, "Immi Care is like an equalizer. It gives medical attention to every man, woman, and child who needs it, period."



About Immigrant Care Inc.

Immigrant Care Inc. is a Delaware non-profit 501(c) organization. They operate from their coworking space in Summit, New Jersey.



