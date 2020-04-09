COVID-19: QS Fencing in Vancouver Remains Open for Business

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2020 --The situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing day-to-day. As a company that installs gates and fencing in Vancouver, QS Fencing has implemented appropriate safety measures while remaining open to service, repair, and install fences and gates, which are an important part of home and business security. For more, go https://qsfencing.ca/about-us/.



While the emergency surrounding COVID-19 has inspired wonderful acts of community and selflessness, there are a few who are taking advantage of precautionary measures to damage businesses and property. As a company that provides 24/7 emergency fencing repairs, security gate, railing installations, and fencing repairs, for private, residential and commercial fence customers across the lower mainland, all personnel have been assigned protective gear to continue serving customers.



Appointments, estimates, and troubleshooting will primarily be handled over the phone and via computer. Until the Government of Canada issues the all-clear, the team at QS Fencing will be following recommended regulations, which include wearing appropriate safety gear, social distancing, and sanitizing while ensuring clients receive the care and attention they've come to expect.



Whether it's a specialty chain-link, aluminum, or steel fence, the team at QS Fencing provides knowledge, resources and affordability with a practical can-do attitude that cannot be beaten by competitors.



While it appears that the challenges of COVID-19 will continue for some time, offering safe, reliable and prompt service continues to be a priority at QS Fencing. To learn more about fence repair or fence installation in Vancouver contact (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qsfencing.ca.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



