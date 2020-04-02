COVID-19 Testing EXpanded Throughout Utah Thanks to Intermountain Healthcare

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare is ramping up COVID-19 curbside testing at 20 community sites throughout Utah that will enable the collection of up to 1,500 samples and more than 1,000 test results to be processed per day.



This is the largest integrated network of community testing sites in the state. Testing locations have been strategically placed to where the needs are the greatest and will help meet the growing demand for COVID-19 tests.



The Intermountain sites, located from St. George to Burley, Idaho, will provide testing without a physician's order and is available to everyone with or without health insurance.



"With more than 20 community testing locations, our caregivers are working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Rebekah Couper-Noles, vice president of operations for Intermountain Medical Group. "Intermountain has tested more than 9,000 people since March 16 through our community testing program, in-clinic swabs, and hospital patient tests. Adding additional capacity for testing will help our community at this time."



Before visiting one of the testing locations people with mild symptoms are urged to first use Intermountain's online Symptom Checker or call call the Intermountain COVID-19 Hotline at 844-442-5224 to do an initial screening. Before visiting one of the testing locations or call the Intermountain COVID-19 Hotline at 844-442-5224.



"By calling ahead, a medical professional can assess your symptoms over the phone and determine if you should be tested for COVID-19," said Couper-Noles. "If you do qualify for testing, you will be directed to one of the locations below for testing. Calling ahead is not required for testing but is highly recommend to save you time and help our team of caregivers prepare for your visit."



"With finite specimen collection, protective equipment and laboratory testing resources, it is critical that we prioritize testing for our most vulnerable populations, such as hospitalized patients and healthcare workers and those who meet the published criteria to receive testing. Having all community members "Stay Safe, and Stay Home" is a community contribution we can all make as we work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in our communities," said Intermountain Healthcare's Dr. Anthony Wallin.



An updated list of testing sites, their locations and hours of operation is available by visiting https://intermountainhealthcare.org/covid19-coronavirus/get-testing.



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.