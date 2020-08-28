COVID PreCheckTM Helps Businesses and Individuals Create Safe Spaces to Help Restore Confidence and Ensure Safety

Fayetteville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2020 --Dr. Nitin Desai and serial entrepreneur Raj Sharma recently launched COVID PreCheck in an effort to ensure safety and restore confidence as coronavirus cases continue to surge. Nitin Desai, M.D., is a co-founder of Safepassport, a company that provides COVID PreCheck to consumers and businesses based on a self assessment test, doctors' reports and test results.



COVID PreCheck includes an app as a secure digital passport for personal COVID status along with a self-assessment test. This test confirms that an individual doesn't have any of the symptoms related to COVID-19 and has not been exposed to someone who has been infected with the virus. COVID PreCheck also uses a proprietary "Virtual Handshake" to inform others of a safe status. Additionally, it provides a tool for businesses called COVID PreChecker to create and designate "safe spaces" which can be accessed by individuals using the COVID PreCheck app. These tools are designed to help create safe spaces for individuals, retail businesses, office spaces, outdoor venues or other places people may gather.



The cutting-edge app has already garnered attention from the business community as well as academia. CareerGig recently announced a partnership with COVID PreCheck that will enable companies to quickly identify job candidates at lower COVID-19 risk, who might therefore be able to safely interact with other staff members or the general public. Earlier in August, Campbell University Vice Dean Dr. Donald Maharty announced plans to incorporate the COVID PreCheck App in an academic paper and project to assist the COVID-19 pandemic.



"As employers reopen for business and individuals interact, COVID PreCheck provides different levels of visibility into an individual's COVID-19 status, from whether they are taking the daily self-assessment test to if they have tested negative for COVID-19. COVID PreCheck gives peace of mind and confidence of safe spaces for the business environment or a family get-together in the backyard.", said Dr Nitin Desai, CEO of COVID PreCheck.



The COVID PreCheck web application is ready to use today at www.CovidPrecheck.app.



COVID PreCheck is a digital health passport from Safepassport, Inc., a company that provides COVID status to consumers based on a self assessment test, doctors' reports and test results. COVID PreCheck generates a QR-code on the individual's phone to show proof of a COVID-19 screen by a self assessment test, viral test or a physician assigned status. A digital note from a physician in the form of a QR-code would let businesses know the individual is safe to return to work and community based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Learn more about COVID PreCheck at www.covidprecheck.net.