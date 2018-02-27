Cox Capital Delivers Investment Presentation at Nonprofit Event

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --For the second year in a row, Associated Grant Makers (AGM), a nonprofit membership-based organization in Boston, hosted Cox Capital Management (CCM) for their presentation titled "An Introduction to Investing for Nonprofits and Foundations." CCM founder Bill Cox and portfolio manager Ethan Brown spoke about the best practices that nonprofits should employ when dealing with investments. The topics ranged from setting up investment committees, writing investment policy statements, evaluating investment managers, and simple tips to protect portfolios from disaster. The event was attended by approximately 20 New England-based nonprofits and was organized by Alex McCray and Kelton Artuso of AGM. Throughout the presentation, Bill shared examples from his 15+ years of experience working with nonprofits and endowments. The pair also touched on how an organization can determine their appropriate asset allocation and what level of management fees are reasonable. Bill and Ethan hosted a brief question and answer session towards the end of their talk.



For a PDF copy of the presentation, please e-mail wcox@ccm1997.com or ebrown@ccm1997.com.



For more information on upcoming AGM events, follow this link: http://www.agmconnect.org/events.



About Cox Capital Management

Founded in 1997, Cox Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor based out of Andover, MA that specializes in Investment Management and Financial Planning. The firm works with over a dozen nonprofit/foundation clients in addition to high net worth individuals and families. CCM has a history of success creating diverse portfolios that produce income, preserve and grow capital. Over the past several years the firm has transitioned from a traditional money manager to a more holistic wealth manager, providing financial planning, tax and estate planning advice.