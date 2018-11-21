Cox Capital Hosts UMass Lowell Alumni Event

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2018 --Cox Capital Management recently sponsored the UMass Lowell River Hawk Road Show, an alumni networking and "Meet the Coaches" event held at the Oak & Iron Brewery in Andover, MA. Headlining the event were Dean of the Manning School of Business Sandra Richtermeyer and UML Head Hockey Coach Norm Bazin. Also in attendance were the Head Coaches of Women's Soccer Mira Novak and Women's Basketball Tom Garrick. Over 50 UML alumni attended the event to enjoy Oak & Iron's assortment of craft beers, socialize, and hear UML's coaches speak.



Cox Capital founder Bill Cox, class of '81, spoke briefly after being introduced by Dean Richetermeyer. Bill highlighted the large role UMass Lowell has played in shaping his career and spoke about his commitment to hiring the best and brightest students coming out of UML. He went on to introduce his fellow UML alum, Cox Capital Portfolio Manager Ethan Brown, class of '14, and several current and former Cox Capital interns - Jason McKinnon, Caleb Casimir, and Debora Pontes - all current UML students.



The gathering was a great success with many folks sticking around long after the event's scheduled end. UMass Lowell's Office of Alumni Relations played a primary role in organizing the gathering, with Heather Makrez, Steve Rogers, Reja Gamble, and Diedra Miles all providing key support. The River Hawk Road Show emphasized Cox Capital's support for UML students and their commitment to the advancement of the school.



About Cox Capital Management

Founded in 1997, Cox Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor based out of Andover, MA that specializes in Investment Management and Financial Planning. The firm works with over a dozen nonprofit/foundation clients in addition to high net worth individuals and families. CCM has a history of success creating diverse portfolios that produce income, preserve and grow capital. Over the past several years the firm has transitioned from a traditional money manager to a more holistic wealth manager, providing financial planning, tax and estate planning advice.