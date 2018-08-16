Cox Capital Welcomes UMass Lowell Fall Interns

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --Cox Capital Management is pleased to welcome UMass Lowell students Debora Pontes of Lowell, MA and Caleb Casimir of Canton, MA as the latest research interns to join the investment team. Both are entering their senior year at UML. Debora is majoring in Economics with a Finance minor while Caleb is pursuing a double major in Finance and Management Information Systems. Each comes to Cox Capital with an incredibly strong academic background and a desire to broaden their understanding of the investment management industry. Debora, who maintains a 4.0 GPA, has a strong background in mathematics and would like to pursue a career as a financial analyst. Caleb, a Dean's List student, comes to Cox Capital with the valuable skillset of computer programming and has particular interest in the pharmaceutical and technology industries. Both interns plan to pursue their CFA designations, one of the most rigorous and widely recognized certifications in the field of finance. The team at Cox Capital is excited to work with such accomplished and driven young professionals. The internship begins in September and runs through December.



