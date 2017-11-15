CPA Chiptuning & Pedalbox Now Available in the United States

Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --CPA Chiptuning, a company that specializes in the development, testing and manufacturing of a wide variety of wires, modules and other applications for racing vehicles, announced its German engineering is now available for the first time in the United States.



CPA Chiptuning's local development and support will allow American racing professionals and automobile enthusiasts access to its high-quality engineering services. With more than 40 years of racing and tuning experience and a collection of some of the brightest minds in the industry, CPA has become an internationally trusted source for chiptuning.



"We are excited to bring our services to the United States for the first time," said Paul Mueller of CPA Chiptuning. "This is a big step forward for our organization as we continue to expand our international reach. We have long offered greater product quality and support than most other similar companies on the market, thanks to our longer hours, weekend support and higher-grade electronic components that avoid the dread 'check engine' light. Now, people across the United States will be able to experience these services for themselves."



In addition to announcing the company's expansion into the American market, CPA Chiptuning also announced the release of its new "Nitro Connect" chiptuning kit, which includes a piggy-back tune and a gas pedal module. This marks the first time these systems are available together in a single kit, making it an extremely unique entry to the market.



CPA also announced it now supports the new Audi EA839 3.0T engine used in the Audi S4 2018, SQ5 2018 and S5 2018. CPA is currently the only tune available for these engines, meaning Audi enthusiasts in the United States have yet another reason to be excited about the company implementing a greater support presence in America.



"We look forward to working with an entirely new audience of customers and delivering these new German-engineered offerings to CPA Chiptuning customers new and old," said Mueller.



For more information about CPA Chiptuning, visit www.cpachiptuning.us.