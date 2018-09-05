Cpack to Reveal 2 New Machines at PPMA Show 2018

Burnley, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --The annual PPMA show is the UK's largest production line event combining the biggest and most comprehensive line-up of new and innovative production technologies and solutions for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, toiletries, and the FMCG and CPG sectors. The show features over 350 exhibitors representing over 1,500 brands all under one roof, an influential line-up of keynote speakers and an award ceremony that sees the most influential companies and machines celebrated.



Cpack Ltd, one of the UK's leading packaging machinery systems manufacturers, are regular attendees and this year they are set to stand-out, with a recent online blog post from the company highlighting that they are going to be revealing not one but two new shrink wrapping machines at the PPMA Show 2018. Not only this, but the company will also be displaying a number of other industry-leading packaging machines that are already loved by their many clients.



Some of the machines that the company will feature at the PPMA Show 2018 include:



- Gift Wrap 3000

- Wrap King 4000

- Soap Wrap 4000

- SS1000 Sandwich Sealer

- Model Major

- PC370 Pizza Capper

- 350 Shrink Tunnel

- SP7 Skin Packaging System

- CPS380 L-Sealer



With 2 New Machines to be revealed at the Exhibition.



- Shrink King – New Shrink Wrapping Machine

- CO600 – New Carton Overwrapping Machine



At the PPMA Show 2018 Cpack Ltd will be located at Stand C92, right next to the PPMA Group, and are inviting both exhibitors and visitors to join them for a chat.



The PPMA Show 2018 is taking place on the 25th-27th September 2018 at NEC, Birmingham, Hall 5 and FREE e-tickets are still available here.



A spokesperson and representative from Cpack Ltd was incredibly eager to comment saying, "Attending the PPMA is always a delight for us however this year we are especially excited as we have been looking forward to revealing our new and improved shrink wrap machine and Carton Overwrapping Machine for some time. If anyone has any questions about the PPMA Show 2018 they can call our team on 01282 422485 who are always happy to help."



About Cpack Ltd

Cpack Ltd is a Burnley based packaging machinery systems manufacturer boasting 30+ years' experience in the designing, manufacturing and exporting of quality packaging machine systems. Cpack have a fantastic reputation for delivering high quality machinery at the industry's most competitive prices and serve clients within a broad range of industries Internationally.



If you are looking for a packaging machinery supplier that holds superior industry knowledge and expertise, for further information, you can visit their website: https://www.cpackltd.com/.