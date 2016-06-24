CPCC to Provide Customized Training for InVue

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) will provide specialized training for InVue and its Mecklenburg County employees through funding from the state's customized training program.



Founded in 1972 and based in Charlotte since 2003, InVue provides sales enablement and security solutions to top global retailers, commercial businesses and brands. The company enables their customers to increase profitability with high security solutions that elevate the customer experience and drive increased sales.



InVue recently announced the planned relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new 100,000 square-foot facility under construction in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte. The new building will house an innovation and design center, showroom to demonstrate products, the industry's largest quality assurance facility, engineering and customer service departments, and offices for the rest of the InVue corporate team. Completion is scheduled for early 2017.



InVue will receive $115,405 in training over a two-year period from CPCC. The training programs will include leadership, process improvement, SolidWorks, molding/plastics, die casting design, and welding. The N.C. Community College System's Customized Training Program offers training services and specialized programs to assist new and existing business and industry to remain productive and profitable and do so within North Carolina.



"InVue employees are what sets us apart today and providing them with this level of training and professional development is an important part of our DNA," said Natasha Wattenbarger, director of human resources for InVue.



"CPCC is excited to work with InVue as the company expands its presence in Mecklenburg County," said Allison Bowers, CPCC director, economic recruitment. "The college will work hard to deliver the customized training InVue associates currently need and as the company builds its new facility."



CPCC's Corporate Learning Center is the college's single point of contact for serving the wide range of learning and development needs of businesses and organizations in Mecklenburg County, including customized training. The college's span of learning, expertise and experience make CPCC a uniquely positioned workforce development resource to help meet the performance and organizational needs of local companies.



To talk with a Corporate Learning Center team member, call 704-330-4660, or see www.cpcc.edu/clc.