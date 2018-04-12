San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2018 --Co-Production International (CPI) has announced its upcoming no-cost Tijuana Mexico Manufacturing Tour for April 27, 2018. This quarter's tour will take attendees inside Foxconn, Hunter Industries and Scantibodies maquiladoras. CPI offers several maquiladora tours a year, giving US manufacturers interested in expanding manufacturing to Mexico a chance to see the industries up close and learn how to get started south of the border.



"Manufacturing in Mexico is about freeing up capital and improving your bottom line, often allowing for new innovations at home. We also have US manufacturers who seek out places like Tijuana to effortlessly serve customers already in the region. Mexico and especially Tijuana are manufacturing megaregions. It's clear why companies continue to flock here," says Denisse Martinez, Marketing Director for CPI and tour organizer.



This quarter's comprehensive one-day agenda includes an educational session over breakfast, tours of three world-class Mexico manufacturing facilities, and ends with an exquisite dinner featuring Baja Mediterranean cuisine and award-winning regional wines. The educational session for this tour titled, "Mexico Soft-Landing Solutions: Have Full Control of Your Manufacturing Operation," will focus on the nuts and bolts of how to actually start manufacturing in Mexico.



"We chose three very different manufacturing operations to give attendees the chance to see a broad range of the high-quality products the Mexican workforce is capable of. From Foxconn Baja California, a leading electronics manufacturer, and Hunter Industries, the Southern California-based plastic valve and irrigation products manufacturer, to the innovative Scantibodies Laboratories, manufacturer of First Response pregnancy tests and other life-saving diagnostic testing kits," says Martinez.



In the last few decades over 5,000 major manufacturers have landed in Mexico with a large portion setting up manufacturing operations in Northern border cities like Tijuana and Tecate. Beyond Mexico's labor cost savings, proximity to North American markets and home-operations are major drivers for US manufacturers looking to free up capital while still maintaining production quality and oversight. The infrastructure, highly-trained workforce with direct ties to educational institutions and low-to-no tariffs have solidified Mexico as a manufacturing force keen on longevity. CPI's educational tours give manufacturers a chance to see these opportunities and benefits first-hand, as well as the time talk to companies about their experiences manufacturing in Mexico.



"Taking the tour as a team helped our organization in a decisive manner to move from the imaginary and visionary stage into a real and actual world class incremental analysis solution. It provided the synergy to step into the real and actual opportunity that manufacturing in Tijuana represents," said Danny Viales, the plant manager for an aftermarket exhaust systems manufacturer.



Almost every major industry is represented in Mexico including manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, electronics, medical device, plastics, automotive and auto parts sectors. If you're a manufacturer and are ready to see manufacturing in Mexico for yourself, this is an opportunity not to be missed!



More information: https://co-production.net/contact/mexico-manufacturing-tour.html



Register by: April 20, 2017

