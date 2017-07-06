CPS Offers a Cost-Efficient, Highly Discreet Video Surveillance in Valparaiso

Grayslake, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --CPS Computer Power Systems, the world leader in cabling network and video surveillance, is proud to provide solutions that are expandable and customized, contributing to future business and development. Equipped with quality products, the company is now able to introduce brand new video surveillance in Valparaiso that allows for easy set up improving the safety and security of the both residential and commercial space.



"With this brand new video surveillance system, they have focused on putting together a smart and efficient solution that is easy to buy, install and use," says an expert. "The entire system comes in one box. It benefits the small business owners with easy and secure remote monitoring and management, even from mobile devices."



The intelligent security solution rendered by CPS enables a smarter, safer world. As an evolving market leader, the company is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network systems based on an open platform - delivering an unmatched level of excellence to the clients. Being an independent service provider, they are not just restricted to a single carrier. Rather, they are focused on developing long-standing relationships with partners and provides them with knowledge and groundbreaking network products in existing and new markets.



Staffed with dedicated employees and supported by a network of leading partners, the company has received accolades from various corners for their quality service and excellent commitment to their esteemed customers.



They also offer custom video surveillance packages. Right from designing layout to installations maintenance of the system, each step is rightly taken care of. Using latest technological advances, they can install anything from a simple antenna hookup to complex cabling device. Given the rising demand for Video surveillance, they are constantly upgrading themselves to meet the challenges and needs.



In addition to video surveillance, CPS also specializes in structured cabling, audio, music, paging systems and sound masking, documentation, design, consulting & network repair, door access control in Melrose Park IL.



About CPS

CPS is in the business of providing and supporting network data, voice communication, video surveillance and access control installations, components and related services.