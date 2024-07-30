Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2024 --CPT of South Florida proudly offers Avaya phone systems to Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Weston, North Miami, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that South Florida companies need phone systems that meet their evolving needs, CPT of South Florida points out that Avaya excels in providing advanced features that are essential for modern business communication.



While business phone systems vary, Avaya phone systems stand out for their advanced features which include:



- Unified Communications - Avaya phone systems integrate various communication channels such as voice calls, video conferencing, instant messaging, and email into a single platform. This unified approach allows employees to communicate seamlessly across different platforms.

- Mobility Solutions - With Avaya phone systems, employees can stay connected from anywhere using mobile devices. Features like mobile extensions, softphones, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) support enable remote work capabilities and enhance workforce mobility.

- Advanced Call Handling - Avaya offers sophisticated call handling features such as call forwarding, auto-attendant, call queuing, and voicemail-to-email. These features ensure that calls are efficiently routed to the right person or department, reducing down time.

- Scalability - When companies choose Avaya phone systems for their operation, they are choosing highly scalable solutions to meet their evolving needs. From small start ups to established enterprises, and more, the features offered by Avaya grow with companies as needed.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida is the first choice for installation, support, and maintenance of Avaya phone systems in Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Weston, North Miami, and the surrounding areas. With their extensive experience and expertise in telecommunications technology, CPT of South Florida ensures seamless integration and optimal functionality of Avaya phone systems tailored to the unique needs of each client.



Their dedicated team offers comprehensive support throughout the installation process and beyond, providing ongoing maintenance and troubleshooting to keep communication systems running smoothly. Visit www.cpt-florida.com or call 954-963-2775 to learn more about Avaya phone systems for South Florida!