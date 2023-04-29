Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2023 --CPT of South Florida, Inc. is proud to offer professional, comprehensive, and affordable IT support to Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, FL and the surrounding areas. While many companies choose to hire IT support in-house, CPT of South Florida warns businesses of some of the challenges.



The main reason why CPT of South Florida recommends a professional IT service for IT support is cost-saving. In time, companies will discover that outsourcing is the best way to get the optimal support needed at the best rate.



Additional limitations of in-house IT support include:



Limited Knowledge - As businesses evolve and grow, so do their IT needs. Having a single employee for IT support means limited knowledge.

Increased Risk - When companies have a sole in-house IT employee, they run the risk of putting all their eggs in one basket. If that employee leaves, they leave with sensitive information.

Limited Capacity - In-house IT experts only have so much capacity for work, meaning, scaling an IT department as a business grows is nearly impossible without running the risk of overworking an in-house IT employee.



About CPT of South Florida, Inc.

CPT of South Florida, Inc. helps businesses both large and small streamline operations with IT support. With over six decades of experience offering professional IT support, CPT of South Florida, Inc. has the expertise and resources required to provide unparalleled support needed to keep businesses protected, connected, and running optimally.



From structured cabling, server back-up, IT strategy, and more, there is no IT challenge too complex or too simple for the team at CPT of South Florida to handle.