CPT of South Florida Highlights the Benefits of PBX & Cloud Based Business Phone Systems

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2023 --CPT of South Florida offers businesses several options in VoIP business phone systems for Coral Gables, Miami, Miramar, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and the surrounding areas throughout South Florida. With options in both PBX and cloud based business phone systems, the team of technicians highlights the benefits of each to provide business owners with the knowledge needed to pick the right phone system for their operation.



PBX Business Phone Systems

PBX phone systems, or premise-based VoIP phone systems, are on-site phone systems that utilize hardware to function. The benefits of using PBX business phone systems include:



- Reduced long-term costs

- Multiple dial tone services

- Choice of carriers to provide phone services

- Feature sets have fixed, one-time costs

- LAN signaling (does not need a constant internet connection)

- Increased flexibility in phone systems



Cloud Hosted Business Phone Systems

Cloud-based business phone systems help to streamline internal communications and external communications with a software-based phone system model that is accessible anywhere where internet connection is available. That is why businesses with remote staff prefer this business phone system option. Some of the benefits of these business phone systems include:



- Cost-effectiveness

- Scalable phone options that grow with businesses

- Accessible around the world

- Increased flexibility with integrative phone system features

- Secure servers



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida provides business phone systems for Coral Gables, Miami, Miramar, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and the surrounding areas. Working directly with clients to find the right business phone system for their needs, the team of professional technicians at CPT of South Florida provides clients with the pros and cons of each, enabling businesses to decide for themselves which business phone systems are the right match for their needs.



