Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2025 --CPT of South Florida is a leading cyber security consulting service for Boca Raton, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Doral, Miramar, and the surrounding areas. While AI has offered many benefits for businesses, AI has also introduced a new wave of cyber threats that are more complex, faster, and harder to detect than ever before.



The Dangers of AI



AI-based tools are now commonly used to help manage sensitive business data, automate communication, and even detect security threats in real-time. However, this also means that hackers and malicious actors are increasingly using AI to find and exploit vulnerabilities in business systems.



These AI-driven cyberattacks can bypass traditional security measures with frightening speed and precision, making businesses more vulnerable than ever before. From AI-powered phishing attacks to deepfakes and automated data breaches, the risks are growing.



Managing Risks with Cyber Security Consulting Services



A trusted cybersecurity consulting service steps in to provide essential protection. Companies in South Florida need experienced professionals to navigate the complexities of AI risks and safeguard their critical data.



A cybersecurity consulting service, like CPT of South Florida, can offer tailored strategies to mitigate these risks, implement robust defenses, and ensure that AI-powered tools are used safely without compromising security. With the right support, businesses can benefit from AI's advancements while minimizing the dangers it brings.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida proudly offers customized cyber security consulting services to Boca Raton, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Doral, Miramar, and the surrounding areas. Understanding the dangers of AI and how to mitigate threats, CPT of South Florida provides tailored strategies to help businesses stay secure in an increasingly AI-driven world.



With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape, CPT of South Florida stands as a trusted partner for businesses seeking clarity and control. Visit www.cpt-florida.com or call 954-963-2775 to learn more about cyber security consulting services!