CPT of South Florida is proud to offer award-winning AI products in internet telephony through RingCentral phone installation in Pembroke Pines, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Weston, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas.



Ideal for companies of any size who want to streamline communications and operations, the RingEX with RingSense AI is a transformative solution that integrates advanced AI capabilities into RingCentral's cloud platform.



An Award-Winning Solution



Recognized with the prestigious Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Best Award and named a 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year by TMC's Internet Telephony magazine, RingEX redefines workplace phones by integrating advanced AI capabilities directly into RingCentral's trusted cloud platform.



RingCentral phone installation empowers users with features like real-time notetaking, semantic search, and conversation intelligence, catering to diverse business needs across industries.



Simplifying Workflow & Communications



With this award-winning solution, tasks like notetaking during calls are automated, freeing up valuable time for strategic initiatives. With RingSense AI, businesses can streamline communication workflows effortlessly, ensuring every interaction is optimized for efficiency and effectiveness. Whether composing messages or analyzing call insights, RingEX enables teams to focus more on driving business outcomes.



User Adaptability



The versatility of RingEX extends beyond traditional office environments, making it a preferred choice for businesses seeking reliability and regulatory compliance. Its ability to adapt to various communication scenarios, from financial services to healthcare, shows its broad applicability and impact.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida helps companies stay ahead of the game by offering award-winning RingCentral phone installation in Pembroke Pines, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Weston, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. With our expertise, your business can seamlessly integrate RingCentral's advanced communication solutions, empowering your team with efficient and reliable communication tools.



Whether companies are looking to enhance collaboration, streamline workflows, or improve customer service, CPT of South Florida's tailored installations ensure that companies get the most out of their RingCentral system. Visit https://www.cpt-florida.com/ to learn more about RingCentral phone installation in South Florida!