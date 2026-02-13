Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2026 --CPT of South Florida is a leading provider of VoIP phone services in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pompano Beach, FL, Homestead, FL, Deerfield Beach, FL, Hialeah, FL, Delray Beach, FL, and the surrounding areas. While traditional copper POTS lines have been the norm for decades, POTS lines are slowly going into retirement, with a full nationwide fade-out projected by 2029.



POTS lines, or Plain Old Telephone Service lines, are used for multiple streams of communication and security. POTS lines power everything from phones to fire alarms, elevator emergency lines, security systems, point-of-sale equipment, and more.



However, the FCC has shortened the copper line retirement notice period from 180 days to just 90 days, meaning carriers can now give minimal warning before discontinuing POTS line services. In fact, AT&T has already begun phasing out POTS this year, leaving South Florida businesses to scramble for alternatives.



POTS line providers who have not phased out their services yet are slowly increasing rates, a 31% increase annually and in some cases exceeding $200 per line per month. Once service is cut, repairs will no longer be available, leaving businesses vulnerable to unexpected outages.



CPT of South Florida helps businesses stay ahead of these changes before the clock runs out by offering VoIP phone services that offer connection, compliance, and future-ready systems. VoIP phone services from CPT of South Florida offer:



- Lower monthly costs compared to legacy POTS lines

- Greater reliability with redundancy and failover options

- Flexibility to support both standard voice calls and specialized analog lines

- Scalability for businesses of all sizes



With industry changes accelerating, CPT of South Florida is encouraging local businesses to act now rather than wait for a service cutoff notice.



About CPT of South Florida

Their team provides free consultations to audit existing systems, identify hidden POTS dependencies, and implement replacements. Visit www.cpt-florida.com or call 954-963-2775 to learn more about VoIP phone services.