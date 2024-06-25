Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2024 --CPT of South Florida helps businesses stay communicative and competitive with VoIP phone services in Coral Gables, Doral, Kendall, South Miami, Hollywood, and the surrounding areas. Combining the flexibility and cost-savings of VoIP phone service with the convenience and time-saving benefits of AI technology, CPT of South Florida makes life easier for companies with the new RingSense AI solution.



This integration enhances efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration, streamlining workflows and empowering teams to focus on core tasks while staying connected seamlessly. Here are some of the new AI features offered through RingSense AI:



- Real-Time Call Notes - RingSense AI is designed to capture crucial details and action items in real-time during calls, guaranteeing that nothing important slips through the cracks. This feature enhances productivity by providing a reliable method for organizing and referencing essential information discussed during conversations.

- Personalized Conversation Insights - Leveraging AI capabilities, this VoIP phone service system analyzes conversations to extract valuable insights, helping businesses tailor their communication strategies for maximum effectiveness. These personalized insights contribute to better understanding customer needs and preferences, ultimately improving overall customer satisfaction and retention rates.

- AI Writing & Translation - Through advanced AI algorithms the RingSense platform facilitates seamless message writing and translation, eliminating language barriers and ensuring clear and accurate communication across diverse audiences. This functionality not only saves time but also enhances communication accuracy and efficiency, benefiting businesses with international reach or multilingual customer bases.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida is a leading provider of telecommunications and VoIP phone services in Coral Gables, Doral, Kendall, South Miami, Hollywood, and the surrounding areas in South Florida. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge VoIP phone services like RingCentral and advanced AI technology, they specialize in setting up and optimizing communication systems for businesses of all sizes.



Their dedicated team ensures seamless integration, reliable service, and ongoing support to help businesses thrive in today's fast-paced and interconnected world. Whether their clients need streamlined communication solutions or advanced IT support, CPT of South Florida is there to elevate business capabilities. Visit www.cpt-florida.com or call 954-963-2775 to learn more!