Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2023 --CPT of South Florida proudly provided managed IT to Boca Raton, Miami, Coral Gables, Miramar, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas. With a team that has over 60 years of combined experienced in managed IT, CPT of South Florida is passionate about educating their clients about the wonderful world of managed IT, which is why they have shared these four interesting facts that speak to the value of managed IT services:



1. Managed IT services are a growing demand in the US.

Managed IT services have become a growing demand in the United States due to the numerous advantages they offer to businesses. Managed IT services alleviate the burden of several IT tasks including monitoring, maintenance, help desk support, network and infrastructure management, data backup/recovery, cybersecurity measures, software updates, and much more!



2. Managed IT can save businesses an average of 25% on IT costs.

Managed IT services provide businesses with cost savings in several ways. Outsourcing IT management allows businesses to avoid the expenses associated with hiring and maintaining an in-house IT team. This includes salaries, benefits, training, and infrastructure costs. Managed IT also prevents costs associated with downtime, data breaches, and other IT issues that can negatively impact revenue.



3. More than 50% of small businesses prefer managed IT.

Small businesses face unique challenges when it comes to IT management. Limited resources, expertise, and time constraints make it difficult for them to handle their IT needs effectively. Managed IT services offer small businesses access to a team of skilled professionals who can provide round-the-clock support, handle infrastructure management, perform regular backups, and implement sound security measures.



4. Approximately 90% of companies are moving toward a multi-cloud environment.



Managed IT services play a crucial role in helping companies navigate the complexities of a multi-cloud strategy. By working with a managed IT provider, businesses gain access to experts who can assess their specific requirements and identify the most suitable cloud solutions from various providers. This approach allows companies to leverage the strengths of different cloud platforms.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida makes business operations hassle-free with managed IT services for Boca Raton, Miami, Coral Gables, Miramar, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas. Providing a suite of comprehensive services, the team of skilled technicians at CPT works directly with South Florida businesses to develop a comprehensive managed IT plan tailored to their unique needs and requirements.



Visit www.cpt-florida.com or call (954-963-2775) to learn more about managed IT for Boca Raton, Miami, Coral Gables, Miramar, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas.