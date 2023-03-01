Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2023 --CPT of South Florida helps businesses stay connected with cloud phone systems for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Coral Gables, Miramar, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas. As a scalable and reliable business communication system, the benefits of cloud phone systems speak for themselves.



CPT of South Florida points out that there are many things that Florida businesses may not know about cloud phone systems, including 5 facts they all businesses utilizing or considering cloud phone systems should know:



1) Cloud based phone systems were first invented in 1995 as a solution to saving money on long-distance calls.

2) The average monthly phone bill is much higher than the average monthly per user fee of most cloud phone systems.

3) Cloud phone systems can be used anywhere there is internet connection, allowing for simple remote use.

4) Businesses do not have to worry about dealing with cloud phone system maintenance. These services are already provided by the cloud phone system service provider.

5) Cloud-based phone systems are scalable. When businesses want to add another line, these services are added virtually. There is no need to physically install additional lines.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida provides their clients with the tools needed to manage their day-to-day operations through cloud phone systems for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Coral Gables, Miramar, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas. By providing the most advanced cloud phone system technology, CPT of South Florida enables their clients to get a one up on the competition by improving communications both internally and externally.



Ideal for both in-office and work-from-home applications, the cloud phone systems offered by CPT of South Florida facilitate remote and on-site communication so businesses can stay connected from anywhere at any time. Visit www.cpt-florida.com or call 954-963-2775 directly to learn more about cloud phone systems for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Coral Gables, Miramar, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and throughout South Florida.