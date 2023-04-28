Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2023 --CPT of South Florida, Inc. helps businesses stay organized through professional network cabling for Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Miami, West Palm Beach, Coral Gables, Miramar, and the surrounding areas. With decades of experience offering network cabling, CPT of South Florida tells their clients what they should look for when hiring a company for network cabling:



Custom Infrastructures

Reputable network cabling companies know that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to network cabling solutions. If a company is unwilling to provide a plan for a custom network infrastructure, then businesses should see that as a red flag.



Quality Hardware

Qualified network cabling companies know that quality hardware is key to ensuring the scalability of a network cabling system. That is why reputable network cabling businesses only use the most advanced technological systems that can accommodate future upgrades.



Licensing & Certifications

Any reputable and qualified network cabling company should be able to present the proper licensing and certifications to prove their competency. In the case of permitting, the company should first obtain permits prior to network cabling jobs.



About CPT of South Florida

CPT of South Florida, Inc. has over thirty years of expertise providing network cabling to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Miami, West Palm Beach, Coral Gables, Miramar, and the surrounding cities. Specializing in creating integrative and complex network designs, CPT of South Florida carefully curates custom network infrastructures that improve internal operations and external communications for a wide range of businesses.



In addition to offering network cabling and design services, CPT of South Florida provides several other IT technologies and services that help businesses streamline their operations, such as managed IT, cyber security, VOIP phone technology, and more. Call 954-963-2775 or visit www.cpt-florida.com to learn more about network cabling and other services for Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Miami, West Palm Beach, Coral Gables, Miramar, and the surrounding areas.