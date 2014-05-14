CR Chambers Photography Studio in Woodland Park, Colorado Joins Expanding Main Street Businesses

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --CR Chambers Photography today announced a new full service studio for clients within the Pikes Peak Region and throughout the USA to meet growing business needs along main street Woodland Park, CO.



“Being in the heart of Woodland Park is very comfortable to me,” said Charlie Chambers, owner of CR Chambers Studio. “So many business owners, friends and acquaintances all around us provides for a very nice and welcoming feeling.”



Separating the business from competitors is very easy, according to Chambers. “First, just the idea of collaborating with other artists, photographers and videographers in a cooperative manor, takes competition out of the equation,” he said.



Working together is what makes a healthy community, according to Chambers. “Then there is the wide array of services we offer,” he said.



Services include:



- Business Imagery Compositions

- Product Photography

- Designer and Model Portfolios

- Event Coverage including Fashion Shows & Weddings Model Consultation

- Business Image Presentation Services



Chambers has added an Art Gallery to the studio. “The gallery supports the growing vision of the city of Woodland Park in making it a ‘to go’ place in Colorado for exquisite art,” he said.



Chambers also has the ability to rent the studio to other artists, photographers and videographers, “This makes us a very unique one stop shop in a sense,” he said.



Features for the rental option include:



- Wireless Internet for posting online immediately or transfer files back to home computers



- Only Studio rental with state of the art equipment for 20 miles



One aspect of the business that Chambers is very proud of is the ability to offer state of the art aerial videography. “With the development of the new drones we can offer a very unique perspective of any event, cooperate or personal projects and more,” he said.



Chambers is planning a grand opening in a month or two, but the community is encouraged to drop by today. Also, until July 16th, the studio is offering 25% off any photo orders that come from a portrait session in studio or on location.



“We and our associates provide the caring personal touch to our medium to small business clients as well as for our larger ongoing clientele,” Chambers said.



There is one other great benefit of the studio’s location. “The view right out the studio's front window is just like a post card of Pikes Peak. Fantastic,” Chambers said.



About CR Chambers Studio

Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.



110 West Midland, Woodland Park, CO., 80863

email: chambersphoto1@gmail.com

phone: 719-687-2740



facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CRChambersphotographyImagingsolutions



Member of the Professional Photographers of America