Craft Holsters Expands Its Taurus Holster Collection to Include Latest Budget-Friendly Models

Tualatin, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2023 --Craft Holsters, a popular leather holster distributor, is excited to announce the expansion of its Taurus holster lineup to accommodate the latest budget-friendly models including the Taurus G3c, G2, G2c, GX4, and TX22. This addition reflects Craft Holsters' commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Taurus shooters who value both affordability and quality.



Highlighting the expansion, the Taurus G3c model receives special attention, with Craft Holsters offering an extensive range of Taurus G3c holster options that complement its design and functionality. This expansion caters not only to the G3c but also extends to popular models like the Taurus G2, G2c, GX4, and TX22, ensuring a comprehensive selection for all Taurus enthusiasts.



Al Michalec, PR Representative for Craft Holsters, commented on the expansion: "Our aim is to support the growing community of Taurus handgun owners who demand quality without breaking the bank. By extending our Taurus holster range, we're excited to offer tailored solutions that match the performance and budget-conscious approach of these popular models."



Craft Holsters' extended range continues to focus on leather holsters, renowned for their durability and classic appeal. However, acknowledging the diverse preferences of shooters, the lineup also includes options in nylon and kydex.



The expanded collection covers a wide array of carrying styles. While concealed carry remains a focus with Inside the Waistband (IWB), appendix, and ankle holsters, the range also includes Outside the Waistband (OWB) holsters, shoulder holsters, and more, offering Taurus owners the flexibility to choose according to their lifestyle and carrying preferences.



With this expansion, Craft Holsters reinforces its dedication to providing high-quality, affordable carrying solutions that resonate with the values of Taurus firearms – reliability, functionality, and affordability.



For more information about the expanded Taurus holster collection by Craft Holsters, please visit Craft Holsters website.



About Craft Holsters

Craft Holsters specializes in distribution of premium holsters and accessories for semi-auto pistols and revolvers. Their offer blends traditional craftsmanship with innovative materials, they provide a variety of holster styles for shooters worldwide.