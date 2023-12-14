Craft Holsters Launches Exquisite Exotic Leather Holster Collection

Tualatin, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2023 --Craft Holsters, a leading distributor of custom leather holsters for revolvers and semi-automatic pistols, is excited to unveil its latest range: the Exotic Leather Holster Collection. This line is a celebration of luxury, quality, and bespoke craftsmanship, designed for firearm enthusiasts who value exclusivity and elegance. When it comes to the way these holsters can be carried, even though they fall under the category of OWB (outside-the-waistband) holsters, due to their slim profile, they can be utilized for effective concealed carry too. Let us now have a look at what makes these new exotic additions to Craft Holsters' leather offer so special.



Extensive Compatibility: Our Exotic Leather Collection caters to a wide array of firearms, offering a perfect fit for hundreds of both widely known and less common gun models. This extensive range ensures that every gun owner can find a holster that not only fits their firearm like a glove but also matches their unique style.



Unique Materials and Craftsmanship: The highlight of this collection is the use of exotic materials - alligator skin, stingray leather, and premium full-grain cowhide. Each material is selected for its unique texture, durability, and luxurious appearance. The holsters are 100% handmade, with every stitch and cut done by Marian, Craft Holsters' master artisan, reflecting a deep-rooted passion for quality craftsmanship.



Featured Holsters:



Craftsman's Choice Holster - Alligator: Made from the finest alligator skin, this holster is both visually striking and highly durable, ideal for pairing with premium firearms.



Craftsman's Choice Holster - Carved: Featuring hand-engraved designs on premium full-grain cowhide, this holster is a work of art, offering an elegant and sophisticated way to carry your firearm.



Craftsman's Choice Holster - Stingray: Crafted from robust stingray leather, known for its unique texture and resilience, this holster is a perfect blend of style and practicality.



Master Craftsman's Passion: "Each holster is a piece of art, a result of countless hours of meticulous work," says Marian Slavik, the master craftsman at Craft Holsters. "Our passion for the craft and dedication to keeping our customers satisfied drives us to create these exceptional pieces."



Custom Fit and Internal Lining: Every holster is tailor-made to the exact specifications of the firearm it's meant to hold, ensuring a secure and custom fit. The quality internal lining adds to the holster's overall durability and provides additional protection for the firearm.



Exceptional Value: With prices ranging from $299 to $349, these holsters are an investment in quality and exclusivity. Viktor Kovac, CEO of Craft Holsters, explains, "These holsters are priced higher than our standard offerings, but they represent exceptional value. The intricate hand-engraving, handmade craftsmanship, and the uniqueness of the materials justify the price, offering an unparalleled accessory for discerning customers."



Discover the full Exotic Leather Holster Collection at Craft Holsters and experience the pinnacle of luxury in firearm accessories.