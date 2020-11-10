Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Excels in Workers Compensation Insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --Considering the risks involved in the workplace, workers' compensation insurance is needed by a state to repay workers for medical expenses and loss of incomes that could happen if they are hurt on the job.



While it ensures that injured workers get medical care and compensation for a part of the income they lose while they are absent from work, it also provides employers protection from lawsuits by the injured workers.



Part of this insurance's popularity is because workers receive benefits regardless of who was at fault for causing the accident. In the event of a casualty, the insurance provides death benefits for the worker's dependents.



In short, it's a win-win for both employers and workers. On the one hand, it saves the business from an extreme financial setback; on the other, it ensures workers will receive compensation for an accident in and timely.



The bottom line is that workers' compensation insurance laws have been put in place to smooth out a bad situation. As such, all businesses in North Dakota are mandated to provide workers compensation benefits to their employees.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency equips business owners with solid workers compensation insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina. The kinds of risk management solutions they provide are second to none. They bring their years of experience and expertise to procure information smoothly and effectively.



Their ability to satisfy their clients by providing ample information and details about the insurance they need helps them stand apart from others. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency works with others as an independent insurance company without being restricted by any single insurance company.



Besides workers' compensation insurance, the company also provides proven products and personal service at competitive rates. The products range from business insurance to homeowners insurance, car insurance to commercial insurance.



For more information on commercial insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina, visit https://www.craigandpreston.com/commercial-insurance-small-business-insurance-fort-mill-sc-charlotte-concord-matthews-gastonia-nc/.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency offers general insurance products and services to residential and commercial clients throughout Fort Mill, Gastonia, Matthews, Charlotte, Concord, and many other North Carolina communities.