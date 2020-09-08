Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Helps Relieve Financial Burden with Car Insurance in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --Sitting behind the wheel and hitting the road is always a risky affair. With an increasing number of auto accidents, the number of cases requiring medical attention has also increased manifold. A sizeable number of people succumb to death due to a lack of medication and treatment.



Considering this, more and more automobiles are loaded with advanced safety features to reduce accident impact. In doing so, the repair costs have also increased a lot as more and more parts are designed to be replaced instead of repaired.



With the inclusion of such advanced features, the rate of casualty has been reduced to a certain extent. However, personal injury will still happen even if it's a small impact accident. With personal injury, financial responsibility increases exponentially. That's why car owners require suitable car insurance in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina, provided by a company to drive a car across the state.



This auto policy will cover the car owner and other family members on their policy, whether driving their car or someone else's car (with their permission).



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent multi-line agency offering a wide range of general insurance products and services to residential and commercial clients throughout Fort Mill, Gastonia, Matthews, Charlotte, Concord, and many other North Carolina communities.



As an independent insurance agency, the company is focused on developing relationships with multiple insurance carriers to provide the best combination of competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. The company has expert agents who have years of experience with the carriers, learning their particular underwriting strengths, and knowing where they're most competitive.



As one of the premier insurance companies, Craig & Preston Insurance offers the ability to purchase auto insurance online directly, which saves both time and money.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

