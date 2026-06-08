Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Is the Trusted Provider for Purchasing Auto Insurance in Gastonia and Matthews, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2026 --Purchasing auto insurance is a necessity for every motorist and driver in North Carolina. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency strives to simplify the process of securing coverage, offering clear explanations of policy choices, deductibles, and payment options. The experts guide clients through the complex process of buying auto insurance in Gastonia and Matthews, North Carolina, and surrounding regions throughout the state.



Clients learn about liability protection and the importance of the coverage in the event of an accident. The insurance specialists also provide knowledge about additional coverage options, ensuring maximum protection against different kinds of threats and risks. In addition to standard liability protection, the agency offers solutions for towing expenses, rental car costs, and damage caused by animals. The expert team reviews each driver's needs, budgets, and exposure before recommending the add-on coverage option.



The core strength of Craig & Preston Insurance Agency lies in its vast network of top-tier insurance carriers in the industry. Such collaboration enables the agency to offer auto and home bundling options, multi-policy discounts, and many more coverage benefits. The agency's goal is to match clients with carriers, providing proper savings for good drivers and students. Clients can benefit from the team's expertise, industry knowledge, and market experience, which aim to make auto insurance affordable and straightforward for them.



Each policy offered by Craig & Preston Insurance Agency delivers the best value and protection. Beyond the standard auto insurance coverage options, the agency provides specialty coverages for motorcycles, personal watercraft, RVs, ATVs, trailers, and classic cars. The insurance agency has established a strong market presence by prioritizing its clients and the team's commitment to client service.



To learn more about auto insurance services or to consult a specialist for buying home insurance in Fort Mill and Charlotte, North Carolina, call the agency at 704-321-2900.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a top-tier insurance service provider in North Carolina, serving families and businesses in the state for years. Operating as an independent firm, the agency leverages relationships with multiple carriers to offer personalized advice, competitive pricing, and responsive service.