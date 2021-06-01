Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers a Wide Range of Plans for Life Insurance in Matthews, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2021 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency established in the year 1980. They go beyond the restrictive offerings of only one insurance carrier and provide an expansive range of insurance options. Through Craig & Preston Insurance Agency, people can invest in the most cost-effective plans for life, health, business, car, and property insurance in Matthews, North Carolina. They work with more than a dozen highly-rated and reputable insurance carriers, ensuring that their clients enjoy quality coverage at the best possible price point.



For any person, the well-being of their family members shall be their prime priority. In the unfortunate situation that the breadwinner of a family meets with their untimely death, their loved ones might end up being under a tremendous financial strain. There is much more than funeral costs to consider when the family's wage earner passes away unexpectedly. The anxiety of trying to find an alternative source to help meet a variety of financial obligations, such as university fees, mortgage payments, loan installments, and so on, can be overwhelming for the family members. Hence, to ensure that their near and dear ones do not have to go through such financial and mental strain, people must invest in a proper life insurance plan.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency offers a dynamic range of plans for life insurance in Matthews, North Carolina. The experienced agents belonging to this company shall guide their clients through these options and help them to select the ideal risk management solution for their family. They even offer plans that build cash value throughout the lifetime of the insured, which they can subsequently use to supplement their retirement. The types of life insurance coverage provided by Craig & Preston Insurance Agency include permanent life, universal life, whole life, term life, fixed annuities, and individual annuities.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency offers a wide range of personal and business insurance coverage options. They primarily cater to people across Charlotte, Matthews, Gastonia, Concord, and their nearby areas.