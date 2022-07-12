Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Car Insurance in Charlotte and Matthews, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2022 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a well-established agency that offers premium plans for home, health, business, and life insurance in Charlotte and Matthews, North Carolina. All vehicle owners must be proactive about investing in an auto insurance plan. These policies protect car owners from having to incur high expenses from their wallets in case of a vehicle collision or other mishap. They can help car owners to save thousands of dollars should an accident occur.



One would risk getting into an accident every time they drive their car down the road. It just takes a moment of negligence for a car mishap to take place. These accidents can subsequently lead to high injury treatment and vehicle repair expenses. To avoid having to deal with these expenses, it is crucial to have adequate insurance coverage in place. Moreover, most states of the US require vehicle owners to have basic liability insurance that covers damages caused to other people (bodily injury liability) and their vehicles (property damage liability) as a result of an accident involving the covered automobile.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency would be the ideal source to acquire car insurance in Charlotte and Matthews, North Carolina. Their agents carefully explain the varying coverage levels, payment options, and deductibles available to each client, so that they can make an informed decision. All car insurance coverage is not the same. Some may cover the repairs the covered automobile needs if it has been involved in an accident with an insured motorist. On the other hand, coverage options pay for damage resulting from collisions with animals, windshield damage from stones, and more. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency's agents carefully evaluate each client's concerns and risks and help them identify policies best suited for their budget and needs.



Call Craig & Preston Insurance Agency at 704-321-2900.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. They cater to people across Gastonia, Matthews, Concord, Charlotte, Fort Mill, and nearby areas.