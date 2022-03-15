Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Home Insurance in Charlotte, Matthews, and Fort Mill, South Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2022 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent multi-line agency established in 1980. Over the decades, they have emerged as one of the most trusted sources for home, health, business, and car insurance in Charlotte, Matthews, and Fort Mill, South Carolina.



Buying a house involves a high sum of investment. Usually, people save up for years to buy the house of their dreams. Like any other asset, a house is also faced with several risks. Natural disasters and fires are especially every homeowner's nightmare. The expense of repairing a damaged house can put an enormous financial burden on the shoulders of a homeowner and their family. Home insurance protects a home by covering it, should something unexpected like these calamities and accidents happen.



Moreover, a home insurance plan is often required if one wants a mortgage. Without insurance cover, homeowners risk paying for replacements or repairs if something happens to their home or belongings. Most home insurance policies also provide homeowners with alternative accommodation coverage so that they have a proper place to stay until their damaged home gets repaired.



While home insurance is essential, not all such plans are the same. Different insurance carriers have diverse limits on certain items. Jewelry, artwork, firearms, and collectibles are a few of the 'specialty items' that come with coverage limits.



