Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Homeowners Insurance in Charlotte, Matthews, North Carolina, Fort Mills, South Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency was founded in the year of 1980. It is an independent multi-line agency. They offer home, car, health, business, and even workers compensation insurance in Charlotte, Matthews, North Carolina, and Fort Mills, South Carolina.



Home is way more than just a dwelling place. It is often the most expensive asset owned by the homeowner and houses many of their essential personal belonging. Accidents, losses, and damages may occur over time, and being prepared for the unexpected is vital in the recovery and protection of this asset. No one knows what tomorrow may bring. A house may suffer from huge damage due to a fire accident or even get robbed. Any such instance can cause a substantial financial flow for the homeowner. To reduce this blow, homeowners must have a proper insurance plan in place. A standard homeowners insurance policy typically covers the home and belongings of the policyholder and injury or property damage caused to third parties. It may even cover the living expenses of the homeowner they are unable to live in their home temporarily because of an insured disaster. A home insurance plan is likely to pay for repairing or rebuilding a home if it is damaged or destroyed by disasters, such as wildfires, a winter storm, or lightning. The belongings of the homeowner, such as furniture and clothing, would ideally also be insured against these types of disasters and theft.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is among the most dependable providers of homeowners insurance in Charlotte, Matthews, NC, Fort Mills, South Carolina. They can provide additional coverage that goes beyond standard limits so that their clients never come up short. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency even offers specialized insurance coverage for renters.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency has been providing the people of North Carolina and Fort Mills with a host of insurance solutions for several decades.