Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Homeowners Insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a licensed insurance agency based in North Carolina. They are among the most trusted auto, life, health, business, and property insurance providers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency was established in 1980 and has emerged as among the most reliable risk management providers for the local families and businesses over the years.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. Hence, they can venture beyond the restrictive offerings of only one insurance carrier and provide an expansive range of risk management options to their discerning clients. They work solely for their clients and not any particular insurance carrier. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency has developed positive relationships with more than a dozen highly-rated and reputable insurance carriers of the country over the years. It can provide its clients with comprehensive coverage at competitive rates. This factor makes Craig & Preston Insurance Agency the most reliable source to invest in a host of risk management plans, including comprehensive homeowners insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Diverse insurance carriers tend to have distinguished policy underwriting guidelines based on their past loss ratios and other criteria. This means that insurance carriers can vary quite a bit when it comes to policy rates. Some provide more competitive auto insurance plans for new drivers, while others specialize in affordable homeowners insurance. There are auto insurance carriers who offer special pricing for more experienced drivers as well. Being an independent insurance agency, Craig & Preston Insurance Agency's staff members are well aware of which insurance carriers within their network are most competitive with select demographics, industries, and coverage areas. By leveraging this knowledge, they can provide the most valuable insurance solutions to their clients, no matter their particular concerns.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

