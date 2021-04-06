Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Life Insurance in Matthews, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2021 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a well-established company providing the people of North Carolina a wide range of risk management solutions for almost five decades. Through them, people can easily invest in affordable life, health, car, business, and property insurance in Matthews, North Carolina.



Taking care of their family is the key priority for all people. Hence, they must plan for unfortunate circumstances ahead to make sure that their family's well-being and financial future is not hampered under any scenario. A family may have to face a financially catastrophic condition if their sole breadwinner meets with sudden, unfortunate death. To ensure that their family does not have to deal with such a circumstance, people must invest in a proper life insurance plan.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency provides life insurance in Matthews, North Carolina. These plans make sure that a family can satisfy their home mortgage, pay for the college of children, eliminate credit debt and maintain their living standard even after the death of their primary income earner.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency staff helps their clients identify the life insurance policies that can be a perfect fit for their family, as per their budget, family size, and so on. These agents can even recommend plans that build cash value throughout the insured individual's lifetime and provides them with enough funding to supplement their lack of income after retirement.



In addition to the typical life insurance plans meant for individuals, through Craig & Preston Insurance Agency, people can also invest in group life and health insurance meant for businesses. Companies can provide this insurance to their employees under their benefits packages to attract and retain hard-working and skilled employees.



Give Craig & Preston Insurance Agency a call at 704-321-2900.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. They majorly cater to clients across Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Matthews, and their nearby regions.