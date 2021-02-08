Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Plans for Renters Insurance in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2021 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency has been providing a wide range of personal and commercial insurance solutions to North and South Carolina people since 1980. Through them, people can invest in affordable and well-rounded plans for home, business, life, health, and auto insurance in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency, which implies that they work for their clients and not any particular insurance carrier. They try to develop relationships with multiple insurance carriers to provide their clients with the best combination of competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. This agency only deals with reputable and financially stable insurance carriers who offer reliable insurance protection.



Having a proper insurance plan in place is crucial for all homeowners to protect their most vital asset. Through Craig & Preston Insurance Agency, one can easily avail of insurance coverage that protects the house they live in, the things they own, and the liabilities that come with homeownership. This company's agents carefully discuss the coverage limits, deductible options, and additional coverage applicable for homeowners insurance with their clients to help them make sure that all their prized possessions are adequately protected.



A renter's insurance policy is as important as that of the homeowners. The insurance carried by a landlord shall not cover the renters' personal belongings; hence, they must invest in a risk management plan to provide them with the needed protection. Craig & Preston Insurance Agency offers people budget-friendly and comprehensive renters insurance in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Such policies shall cover the furniture, electronics, clothing, and other personal belongings of a renter, in the event of a loss.



To get a free quote or further details about the insurance policies offered by them, people can quickly contact Craig & Preston Insurance Agency at 704-321-2900.



About Craig & Preston Insurance Agency

Craig & Preston Insurance Agency primarily offers insurance policies to the people of Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Matthews, and their neighboring areas.