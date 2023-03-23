Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Renters Insurance in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Matthews, and Fort Mill

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2023 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency was founded way back in 1980. It is an independent multi-line insurance agency. Through them, people can easily invest in affordable policies for home, life, health, business, and workers' compensation insurance in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Matthews, and Fort Mill.



Craig & Preston Insurance has developed positive relationships with multiple insurance carriers over the years, which allows them to provide the best combination of competitive rates and robust coverage to their discerning clients.



Many renters do not invest in insurance separately as they believe their landlords' policies would cover them. This is a significant misconception. A landlord's insurance plan would cover a house's structure, not the belongings of the renters present inside it. Renters need separate insurance to cover their furniture, electronics, clothing, and other personal belongings in case of a loss. Hence, all renters must be proactive enough to invest in the relevant insurance coverage through a dependable agency like Craig & Preston Insurance Agency. Renters' insurance would protect their belongings from loss, damage, or destruction following burglaries, fires, tornadoes, and other covered events. Moreover, renters insurance will also protect the policyholder's liability in case someone gets injured in their rental home or apartment. In case a rental home or apartment gets damaged and remains uninhabitable till repairs are being made, most renters' insurance policies provide coverage for the additional expenses the renter may incur during that time for staying in a hotel, eating meals out, etc.



Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a widely trusted provider of renters insurance in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Matthews, and Fort Mill. Their agents carefully listen to the specific needs of a renter and subsequently try to find the most comprehensive coverage options available to them at the best rates.



