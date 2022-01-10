Craig & Preston Insurance Agency Offers Premium Plans for Homeowners Insurance in Concord, Charlotte, and Matthews, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2022 --Craig & Preston Insurance Agency is a well-established provider of risk management solutions. Through them, people can invest in a comprehensive car, life, health as well as business insurance, commercial insurance in Concord, Charlotte, and Matthews, North Carolina. They work with several well-known insurance carriers to provide their clients with premium quality coverage at prices that can fit their budget.



For most people, their home is the most valuable possession they own. Homeowners' insurance plans are designed to pay for the needed repairs if the roof of the house gets damaged by hail or wind, a water leak in the basement damages the walls, or if the homeowners suffer a loss due to a fire or another event. Basic homeowners policies cover damage to the house caused by fire, vandalism, hurricane, lightning, or other specifically covered events. They may also pay for personal property loss or damages due to theft or other covered events. While a homeowner policy is essential, one must understand that it does not guarantee that homeowners are covered for everything they own. Different insurance companies have varied limits on certain items. Jewelry, artwork, firearms, and collectibles are just a few of the 'specialty items' that come with coverage limits. Many homeowners do not even realize what these limits are until they suffer a loss and discover their insurance is not adequate to replace what has been stolen or destroyed. This is where Craig & Preston Insurance Agency can be of huge help. Their agents can provide additional coverage beyond standard limits to ensure that their clients never come up short.



Over the years, Craig & Preston Insurance Agency has emerged as one of the most dependable destinations to invest in homeowners insurance in Concord, Charlotte, and Matthews, North Carolina.



